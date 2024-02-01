Tenders

MeECL Invites Tender for Renovation at 132 Kv Grid Substation in Meghalaya - 2023_MeECL_1489_1

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited Invites Tender for the Renovation at 132 Kv Grid Substation in Meghalaya.
MeECL Invites Tender for Renovation at 132 Kv Grid Substation in Meghalaya - 2023_MeECL_1489_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Renovation at 132 Kv Grid Substation in Meghalaya and other online tender notices published by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for theRenovation at 132 Kv Grid Substation in Meghalaya and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited.

About MeECL

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), is a state-owned electric utility company headquartered in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. It engages in Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Hydro-Power.

About Tender

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) requests a proposal for the tenders for the Renovation at 132 Kv Grid Substation in Meghalaya.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_MeECL_1489_1

Tendering Authority: Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Renovation And Upgradation Of Protection And Control System Under Psdf-Phase-Ii Under Psdf And Related Services At Various 132 Kv Grid Substation Of Meptcl On Turnkey Basis

Description: renovation and upgradation of protection and control system under psdf-phase-ii under psdf and related services at various 132 kv grid substation of meptcl on turnkey basis 793001 : meghalaya open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 45.24 CR.    

EMD: INR 90.48 Lacs    

Document Fee: INR 32.03 Thousand    

Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-12-2023

Last Date for Submission: 01-04-2024

Opening Date: 01-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer (Transmission)

Contact Address: MeECL, Lumjingshai, Shillong

Attachment
PDF
138315196.pdf
Preview
Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.
Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited
Tender

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com