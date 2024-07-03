Meghalaya Rural Bank Invites Tender for Supply Of Liquid Crystal Display Lcd Panel Or Monitors -GEM/2024/B/5110889

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply Of - Liquid Crystal Display Lcd Panel Or Monitors and other online tender notices published by the Meghalaya Rural Bank.
Meghalaya Rural Bank requests a proposal for the Tenders for the
Supply Of - Liquid Crystal Display Lcd Panel Or Monitors | Quantity | 20 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5110889
Tendering Authority: Meghalaya Rural Bank
Description: - liquid crystal display lcd panel or monitors
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.50 Lacs
Document Fee: INR
Last Date for Submission: 11-07-2024
Opening Date: 11-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Address: Ministry of Finance REGIONAL RURAL BANKS