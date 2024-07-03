Meghalaya Rural Bank Invites Tender for Supply Of Liquid Crystal Display Lcd Panel Or Monitors -GEM/2024/B/5110889

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply Of - Liquid Crystal Display Lcd Panel Or Monitors and other online tender notices published by the Meghalaya Rural Bank.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Supply Of - Liquid Crystal Display Lcd Panel Or Monitors and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Meghalaya Rural Bank.

About Meghalaya Rural Bank

We at Meghalaya Rural Bank have always endeavored to make banking a pleasant experience. We believe that the ability of the banking industry to achieve the socio-economic objectives and in the process bringing more and more customers into its fold will ultimately depend on the satisfaction of its customers. We have a strong belief that a satisfied customer is our ambassador in developing our business.

About Tender

Meghalaya Rural Bank requests a proposal for the Tenders for the

Supply Of - Liquid Crystal Display Lcd Panel Or Monitors | Quantity | 20 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5110889

Tendering Authority: Meghalaya Rural Bank

Brief: Supply Of - Liquid Crystal Display Lcd Panel Or Monitors | Quantity | 20 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: - liquid crystal display lcd panel or monitors

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.50 Lacs

Document Fee: INR

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 11-07-2024

Opening Date: 11-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Finance REGIONAL RURAL BANKS

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.