MES Invites Tender for 84023/E8 Special Repairs/ Replacement To Pump House With Allied Works At Af Stn Chabua Under Ge Af Chabua- 2023_MES_633152_1

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the 84023/E8 Special Repairs/ Replacement To Pump House With Allied Works At Af Stn Chabua Under Ge Af Chabua

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_MES_633152_1

Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Brief: Corrigendum : 84023/E8 Special Repairs/ Replacement To Pump House With Allied Works At Af Stn Chabua Under Ge Af Chabua

Description: 84023/e8 special repairs/ replacement to pump house with allied works at af stn chabua under ge af chabua 786102 : ge (af) chabua open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 98.25 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.72 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-12-2023

Last Date for Submission: 29-01-2024

Opening Date: 30-01-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CWE(AF) JORHAT

Contact Address: HQ CWE(AF) JORHAT ROWRIAH 785005

