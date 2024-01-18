MES Invites Tender for 84023/E8 Special Repairs/ Replacement To Pump House With Allied Works At Af Stn Chabua Under Ge Af Chabua- 2023_MES_633152_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for 84023/E8 Special Repairs/ Replacement To Pump House With Allied Works At Af Stn Chabua Under Ge Af Chabua and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the 84023/E8 Special Repairs/ Replacement To Pump House With Allied Works At Af Stn Chabua Under Ge Af Chabua
Reference No: 2023_MES_633152_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: Corrigendum : 84023/E8 Special Repairs/ Replacement To Pump House With Allied Works At Af Stn Chabua Under Ge Af Chabua
Description: 84023/e8 special repairs/ replacement to pump house with allied works at af stn chabua under ge af chabua 786102 : ge (af) chabua open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Estimated Cost: INR 98.25 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.72 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-12-2023
Last Date for Submission: 29-01-2024
Opening Date: 30-01-2024
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): CWE(AF) JORHAT
Contact Address: HQ CWE(AF) JORHAT ROWRIAH 785005
