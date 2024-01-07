MES Invites Tender for Provision Of Single Offrs Accn At Leimakhong Mil Stn - 2023_MES_588717_4

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Provision Of Single Offrs Accn At Leimakhong Mil Stn and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Provision Of Single Offrs Accn At Leimakhong Mil Stn

Tender Details

Reference No.2023_MES_588717_4Tendering AuthorityMilitary Engineer ServicesBrief

Provision Of Single Offrs Accn At Leimakhong Mil Stn

Descriptionprovision of single offrs accn at leimakhong mil stn 914137 : leimakhong open tenderPre-Qualification CriteriaPlease refer Tender documents.Website (Optional)

Key Values

Key Dates