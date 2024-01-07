Tenders

MES Invites Tender for Provision Of Single Offrs Accn At Leimakhong Mil Stn - 2023_MES_588717_4

Military Engineer Services is Inviting Provision Of Single Offrs Accn At Leimakhong Mil Stn
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Provision Of Single Offrs Accn At Leimakhong Mil Stn

Reference No.2023_MES_588717_4Tendering AuthorityMilitary Engineer ServicesBrief

Provision Of Single Offrs Accn At Leimakhong Mil Stn

Descriptionprovision of single offrs accn at leimakhong mil stn 914137 : leimakhong open tenderPre-Qualification CriteriaPlease refer Tender documents.Website (Optional)

Click here to open website

Estimated CostINR 1.40 CR. EMDINR 2.15 Lacs Document FeeINR 1.00 Thousand Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Start Date of Document Collection: 04-01-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-02-2024

Opening Date: 09-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Location 1Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Person (Optional)Col N K ChaudharyContact AddressHQ 137 Wks Engr PIN 914137 c/o 99 APO

