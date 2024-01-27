MES Invites Tender for Provn Of Otm And RunWay At Likabali Military Station Under Ge 872 Ews in Shillong- 2023_MES_611592_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Provn Of Otm And RunWay At Likabali Military Station Under Ge 872 Ews in Shillong and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a Certain Provn Of Otm And RunWay At Likabali Military Station Under Ge 872 Ews in Shillong

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_MES_611592_1

Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Brief: Corrigendum : Provn Of Otm And RunWay At Likabali Military Station Under Ge 872 Ews

Description: provn of otm and runway at likabali military station under ge 872 791125 : likabali open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 175.00 CR.

EMD: INR 15.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 3.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-08-2023

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 17-08-2023

Last Date for Submission: 17-02-2024

Opening Date: 19-02-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer Shillong Zone

Contact Address: HQ Chief Engineer Shillong Zone Spread Eagle Falls Shillong -793011