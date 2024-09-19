MES Invites Tender for Repair Maint of Floors Wall Tile Plinth Protection - 2024_MES_660120_3

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Repair Maint of Floors Wall Tile Plinth Protection and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Repair Maint of Floors Wall Tile Plinth Protection and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the

repair maint of floors wall tile plinth protection and other building works at zone a at chakabama military station

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MES_660120_3

Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Brief: repair maint of floors wall tile plinth protection and other building works at zone a at chakabama military station

Description: repair maint of floors wall tile plinth protection and other building works at zone a at chakabama military station 797006 : age (i) zakhama

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 9.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 18.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 28-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 28-09-2024

Opening Date: 30-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Zakhama, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): AGE (I) Zakhama

Contact Address: C/o 792 FPO PIN-900792 C/O 99 APO

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.