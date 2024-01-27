MES Invites Tender for Repair/ Replacement Of Roof Sheet, Eaves Boards And Roof Painting Work At Otm Accn At Afs Kumbhirgram-2024_MES_636016_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Repair/ Replacement Of Roof Sheet, Eaves Boards And Roof Painting Work At Otm Accn At Afs Kumbhirgramand other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a Repair/ Replacement Of Roof Sheet, Eaves Boards And Roof Painting Work At Otm Accn At Afs Kumbhirgram
Reference No: 2024_MES_636016_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: Corrigendum : Repair/ Replacement Of Roof Sheet, Eaves Boards And Roof Painting Work At Otm Accn At Afs Kumbhirgram
Description: repair/ replacement of roof sheet, eaves boards and roof painting work at otm accn at afs kumbhirgram 788109 : af station kumbhirgram open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER NIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 9.50 Lacs
EMD: INR 19.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 05-01-2024
Last Date for Submission: 27-01-2024
Opening Date: 29-01-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Cachar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): AGE I AF Kumbhirgram
Contact Address: AGE I AF Kumbhirgram Military Engineer Services PO Kumbhirgram Assam Pin 788109 Tele 03841282376