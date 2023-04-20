MES Invites Tender for Repair to Drain Path in Rangia - GE / RNG/ OF 2023-2024

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Repair to Drain Path in Rangia and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tender for Repair to Drain Path in Rangia

Tender Details

Reference No. GE / RNG/ OF 2023-2024

Tendering AuthorityMilitary Engineer Services

Brief Repair To Drain Path Culvert Hardstanding Fencing Compound Wall Cleaning Of Sewage Line Septic Tank Soak Well Manholes And Other Misc External Br Works At Rangia Mil Stn Under Ge Rangia.



Description

Repair To Drain Path Culvert Hardstanding Fencing Compound Wall Cleaning Of Sewage Line Septic Tank Soak Well Manholes And Other Misc External Br Works At Rangia Mil Stn Under Ge Rangia.



Pre-Qualification Criteria

Key Values

Estimated Cost

INR 45.00 Lacs

EMD

INR 90.00 Thousand

Document Fee

INR 500.00

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: 05-02-2024

Opening Date: 05-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1

Kamrup, Assam, India

Official Documents



