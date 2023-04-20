MES Invites Tender for Repair to Drain Path in Rangia - GE / RNG/ OF 2023-2024

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Repair to Drain Path in Rangia and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tender for Repair to Drain Path in Rangia
Tender Details
Reference No. GE / RNG/ OF 2023-2024
Tendering AuthorityMilitary Engineer Services
Brief Repair To Drain Path Culvert Hardstanding Fencing Compound Wall Cleaning Of Sewage Line Septic Tank Soak Well Manholes And Other Misc External Br Works At Rangia Mil Stn Under Ge Rangia.
Description
Pre-Qualification CriteriaPlease refer Tender documents.Website (Optional)
Click here to open website
Estimated Cost
INR 45.00 Lacs
EMD
INR 90.00 Thousand
Document Fee
INR 500.00
Last Date for Submission: 05-02-2024
Opening Date: 05-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1
Kamrup, Assam, India