MES Invites Tender for Repairs to Roofing, False Ceiling & More - 2022_MES_549335_1

About MES
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
About Tender
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tender for the Repairs to Roofing, False Ceiling and Certain B/R Works at North of Railway Line under ge Misamari
Tender Details
|Reference No.
|2022_MES_549335_1
|Tendering Authority
|Military Engineer Services
|Brief
repairs to roofing, false ceiling and certain b/r works at north of railway line under ge misamari
|Description
|repairs to roofing, false ceiling and certain b/r works at north of railway line under ge misamari 784506 : ge misamari open tender
|Pre-Qualification Criteria
|PLEASE REFER TENDER DOCUMENTS
|Website (Optional)
Click here to open website
Key Values
|Estimated Cost
|INR 45.00 Lacs
|EMD
|INR 90.00 Thousand
|Document Fee
|INR 500.00
Key Dates
|Start Date of Document Collection
|02-09-2022
|Last Date of Document Collection
|23-09-2022
|Last Date for Submission
|23-09-2022
|Opening Date
|26-09-2022
|* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
|Location 1
|Sonitpur, Assam, India
Contact Details
|Contact Person (Optional)
|GE MISAMARI
|Contact Address
|PO-Missamari Dist-Sonitpur Assam
Official Documents
