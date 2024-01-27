MES Invites Tender for Spl Repair Replacement Of Lt Over Head Lines and Other Connected Work in Agartala- 2023_MES_634188_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Spl Repair Replacement Of Lt Over Head Lines and Other Connected Work in Agartala and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Spl Repair Replacement Of Lt Over Head Lines and Other Connected Work in Agartala and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a Spl Repair Replacement Of Lt Over Head Lines and Other Connected Work in Agartala
Reference No: 2023_MES_634188_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: Corrigendum : Spl Repair Replacement Of Lt Over Head Lines With Lt Ug Cable And Old Rcc Lt Pole With Steel Tubular Lt Pole And Other Connected Works In Zone A To D, H, N And P At Mil Stn Agartala
Description: spl repair replacement of lt over head lines with lt ug cable and old rcc lt pole with steel tubular lt pole and other connected works in zone a to d, h, n and p at mil stn agartala 799012 : agartala open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 2.57 CR.
EMD: INR 3.32 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-12-2023
Last Date for Submission: 08-02-2024
Opening Date: 10-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): CE Shillong Zone
Contact Address: HQ CE Shillong Zone, S. E. Falls, Shillong, Meghalaya, 793011