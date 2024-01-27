MES Invites Tender for Spl Repair Replacement Of Lt Over Head Lines and Other Connected Work in Agartala- 2023_MES_634188_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Spl Repair Replacement Of Lt Over Head Lines and Other Connected Work in Agartala and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a Spl Repair Replacement Of Lt Over Head Lines and Other Connected Work in Agartala

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_MES_634188_1

Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Brief: Corrigendum : Spl Repair Replacement Of Lt Over Head Lines With Lt Ug Cable And Old Rcc Lt Pole With Steel Tubular Lt Pole And Other Connected Works In Zone A To D, H, N And P At Mil Stn Agartala

Description: spl repair replacement of lt over head lines with lt ug cable and old rcc lt pole with steel tubular lt pole and other connected works in zone a to d, h, n and p at mil stn agartala 799012 : agartala open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 2.57 CR.

EMD: INR 3.32 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-12-2023

Last Date for Submission: 08-02-2024

Opening Date: 10-02-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CE Shillong Zone

Contact Address: HQ CE Shillong Zone, S. E. Falls, Shillong, Meghalaya, 793011

Official Documents