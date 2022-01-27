MES Invites Tenders for the Painting and Marking on Bituminous and Concrete Surfaces- 2022_MES_500498_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Painting and Marking on Bituminous and Concrete Surfaces and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services, Assam

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organization with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services Invites Tenders for the Painting and Marking on Bituminous and Concrete Surfaces and Misc Repair Works in Tech Area at af stn Kumbhirgram

Tender Details

Reference No. 2022_MES_500498_1 Tendering Authority Military Engineer Services Brief corrigendum : painting and marking on bituminous and concrete sutfaces and misc repair works in tech area at af stn kumbhirgram Description painting and marking on bituminous and concrete sutfaces and misc repair works in tech area at af stn kumbhirgram af station kumbhirgram open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria As per NIT

Key Value

EMD INR 17.50 Thousand Document Fee INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 10-01-2022 Last Date for Submission 01-02-2022 Opening Date 03-02-2022

Site Location

Location 1 Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional) AGE I AFS Kumbhirgram Contact Address AGE I AF Kumbhirgram Military Engineer Services PO Kumbhirgram Assam Pin 788109 Tele 03841282376

Official document

