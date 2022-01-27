Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

MES Invites Tenders for the Painting and Marking on Bituminous and Concrete Surfaces- 2022_MES_500498_1

Military Engineer Services Invites Tenders for the Painting and Marking on Bituminous and Concrete Surfaces and Misc Repair Works in Tech Area at af stn Kumbhirgram

MES Invites Tenders for the Painting and Marking on Bituminous and Concrete Surfaces- 2022_MES_500498_1

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  27 Jan 2022 7:00 AM GMT

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Painting and Marking on Bituminous and Concrete Surfaces and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services, Assam

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Painting and Marking on Bituminous and Concrete Surfaces and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services, Assam

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organization with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services Invites Tenders for the Painting and Marking on Bituminous and Concrete Surfaces and Misc Repair Works in Tech Area at af stn Kumbhirgram

Tender Details

Reference No.2022_MES_500498_1
Tendering AuthorityMilitary Engineer Services
Brief

corrigendum : painting and marking on bituminous and concrete sutfaces and misc repair works in tech area at af stn kumbhirgram

Descriptionpainting and marking on bituminous and concrete sutfaces and misc repair works in tech area at af stn kumbhirgram af station kumbhirgram open tender
Pre-Qualification CriteriaAs per NIT

Key Value

EMDINR 17.50 Thousand
Document FeeINR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection10-01-2022
Last Date for Submission01-02-2022
Opening Date03-02-2022

Site Location

Location 1Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional)AGE I AFS Kumbhirgram
Contact AddressAGE I AF Kumbhirgram Military Engineer Services PO Kumbhirgram Assam Pin 788109 Tele 03841282376

Official document

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

Also Read: MES Invites Tenders for the Repair/Replacement to External Water Supply- 2021_MES_487794_2

Categories: Tenders 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X