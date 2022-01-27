MES Invites Tenders for the Periodical Services including roof painting - 2022_MES_499871_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Periodical Services including roof painting and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services, Assam

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services Invites Tenders for the Periodical Services including roof painting to certain buildings at variegate and Lailapur under ge Silchar

Tender Details

Reference No. 2022_MES_499871_1 Tendering Authority Military Engineer Services Brief corrigendum : periodical services including roof painting to certain buildings at vairengte and lailapur under ge silchar Description periodical services including roof painting to certain buildings at vairengte and lailapur under ge silchar vairengte and lailapur open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents.

Key Value

Estimated Cost INR 15.00 Lacs EMD INR 30.00 Thousand Document Fee INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 06-01-2022 Last Date for Submission 31-01-2022 Opening Date 01-02-2022

Site Location

Location 1 Silchar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional) GE SILCHAR Contact Address GE SILCHAR, PO-ARUNACHAL, DIST-CACHAR, ASSAM-788025

Official document

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

