MES Invites Tenders for the Provn of Bathing Point- 2021_MES_493635_2

  27 Jan 2022

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services Invites Tenders for the Provn of Bathing Point and Spl Repair to Chain Link fencing near bldg no 187

Tender Details


Reference No.2021_MES_493635_2
Tendering AuthorityMilitary Engineer Services
Brief

corrigendum : provn of bathing point and spl repair to chain link fencing near bldg no 187 and spl repair of sewage line at umroi mil station under ge umroi

Descriptionprovn of bathing point and spl repair to chain link fencing near bldg no 187 and spl repair of sewage line at umroi mil station under ge umroi umroi open tender
Pre-Qualification CriteriaAs per NIT

Key Value


EMDINR 33.00 Thousand
Document FeeINR 500.00


Key Dates


Start Date of Document Collection10-01-2022
Last Date for Submission31-01-2022
Opening Date01-02-2022


Site Location


Location 1Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India


Contact Information


Contact Person (Optional)GE Umroi
Contact AddressMilitary Engineer Services Garrison Engineer Umroi Umroi Military Station PO - Barapani, Shillong-793 103


