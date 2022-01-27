MES Invites Tenders for the Provn of Bathing Point- 2021_MES_493635_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Provn of Bathing Point and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services, Assam

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services Invites Tenders for the Provn of Bathing Point and Spl Repair to Chain Link fencing near bldg no 187

Tender Details





Reference No. 2021_MES_493635_2 Tendering Authority Military Engineer Services Brief corrigendum : provn of bathing point and spl repair to chain link fencing near bldg no 187 and spl repair of sewage line at umroi mil station under ge umroi Description provn of bathing point and spl repair to chain link fencing near bldg no 187 and spl repair of sewage line at umroi mil station under ge umroi umroi open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria As per NIT

Key Value





EMD INR 33.00 Thousand Document Fee INR 500.00





Key Dates





Start Date of Document Collection 10-01-2022 Last Date for Submission 31-01-2022 Opening Date 01-02-2022





Site Location





Location 1 Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India





Contact Information





Contact Person (Optional) GE Umroi Contact Address Military Engineer Services Garrison Engineer Umroi Umroi Military Station PO - Barapani, Shillong-793 103





Official document









