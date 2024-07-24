Ministry Of Power Invites Tender for Supply Of - Purchase Of Spares - GEM/2024/B/5191353

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply Of - Purchase Of Spares For Control Panels Of Radial, Sfg & Sftgates- 1 Input Card 2 Output Card 3 Cpu Card and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Power.
The Ministry of Power is an Indian government ministry. The current Union Cabinet Minister is Manohar Lal Khattar. The ministry is charged with overseeing electricity production and infrastructure development, including generation, transmission, and delivery, as well as maintenance projects.
The ministry acts as a liaison between the central government and state electricity operations, as well as with the private sector. The ministry also oversees rural electrification projects.
Ministry of Power requests a proposal for the
Supply Of - Purchase Of Spares For Control Panels Of Radial, Sfg & Sftgates- 1 Input Card 2 Output Card 3 Cpu Card 4 Power Supply Unit 24v Dc 3a,- New Designed 5 Filter Unit 230v/15a 6 Transformer (Tr-1) 7 Packaging Charges 8 Freight Charges | Quantity | 1 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5191353
Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Power
Description: purchase of spares for control panels of radial, sfg & sftgates
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 41.90 Thousand
/
Last Date for Submission: 12-08-2024
Opening Date: 12-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India
Contact Address: Ministry of Power NA