MoHUA Invites Tender for Construction of Adarsha Market and Bou Bazar - 2022_DHUA_26800_1

About MoHUA

The Urban Development Department (UDD) was established vide Govt. Notification No. AR. 17/2002/33 on the 9th of June 2002 after amalgamating the erstwhile departments of Municipal Administration and Town & Country Planning. There are four (4) Directorates/Boards under Urban Development Department viz. Directorate of Municipal Administration, Directorate of Town & Country Planning, Assam Urban Water & Sewage Board and Assam State Housing Board. These Offices look after the affairs of urban local bodies of the state other than Guwahati Municipal Corporation. The main function of the Urban Development Department is coordination between the urban local bodies of the state and discahrging the statutory ressponsibilities under the provisions of the Assam Municipal Act 1956.The other functions include administering the provisions of the Assam Town & Country Planning Act 1958 by way of publishing the Master Plan of each and every urban area of the state. Schemes for development of the urban local bodies are sanctioned by the Department, sponsored to Government of India wherever necessary.

About Tender

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of Adarsha Market and Bou Bazar at Dhubri under CIDF for the year 2020-21

Tender Details

Reference No. 2022_DHUA_26800_1 Tendering Authority Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Brief construction of adarsha market and bou bazar at dhubri under cidf for the year 2020-21 Description construction of adarsha market and bou bazar at dhubri under cidf for the year 2020-21 783301 : dhubri open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents. Website (Optional) Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 7.84 CR. EMD INR 15.68 Lacs Document Fee INR 15.70 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 31-08-2022 Last Date of Document Collection 19-10-2022 Last Date for Submission 19-10-2022 Opening Date 20-10-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Dhubri, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) Chief Engineer ,DoHUA Contact Address O/O CHIEF ENGINEER DoHUA Rajgarh Main Road

Official Documents

