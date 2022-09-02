Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

MoRTH Invites Tender for Construction of Jowai Bypass - 2022_MoRTH_701396_1

Ministry Of Road Transport and Highways Invites Tender for Construction of Jowai Bypass with paved shoulder

MoRTH Invites Tender for Construction of Jowai Bypass - 2022_MoRTH_701396_1

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2 Sep 2022 9:02 AM GMT

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Jowai Bypass with paved shoulder and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of Jowai Bypass with paved shoulder and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways

About MoRTH

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is a ministry of the Government of India, that is the apex body for formulation and administration of the rules, regulations and laws relating to road transport, transport research and in also to increase the mobility and efficiency of the road transport system in India. Through its officers of Central Engineering Services (Roads) cadre it is responsible for the development of National Highways of the country. Road transport is a critical infrastructure for economic development of the country. It influences the pace, structure and pattern of development. In India, roads are used to transport over 60 percent of the total goods and 85 percent of the passenger traffic. Hence, development of this sector is of paramount importance for India and accounts for a significant part in the budget.

About Tender

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of Jowai Bypass with paved shoulder connecting nh40e at km 214.00 and nh44 at 58.210 including construction of three bridges total length 5.915 km in the state of Meghalaya on epc mode job no. 44e mg 2020 21 165

Tender Details

Reference No.2022_MoRTH_701396_1
Tendering AuthorityMinistry Of Road Transport And Highways
Brief

corrigendum : construction of jowai bypass with paved shoulder connecting nh40e at km 214.00 and nh44 at 58.210 including construction of three bridges total length 5.915 km in the state of meghalaya on epc mode job no. 44e mg 2020 21 165

Descriptionconstruction of jowai bypass with paved shoulder connecting nh40e at km 214.00 and nh44 at 58.210 including construction of three bridges total length 5.915 km in the state of meghalaya on epc mode job no. 44e mg 2020 21 165 793001 : nh 40e44 open tender
Pre-Qualification CriteriaPlease refer tender documents
Website (Optional)

Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated CostINR 82.24 CR.
EMDINR 1.64 CR.
Document FeeINR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection18-07-2022
Pre-Bid Meeting Date12-08-2022
Last Date for Submission15-09-2022
Opening Date16-09-2022
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)Chief Engineer Nh PWD Road
Contact AddressO/O Chief Engineer NH PWD Roads

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

Also Read: MES Invites Tender for Addition/Alteration to Building No ET-88 and ET-254 at Rangia - 2022_MES_538477_2

Categories: Tenders 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X