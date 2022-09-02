MoRTH Invites Tender for Construction of Jowai Bypass - 2022_MoRTH_701396_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Jowai Bypass with paved shoulder and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways
About MoRTH
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is a ministry of the Government of India, that is the apex body for formulation and administration of the rules, regulations and laws relating to road transport, transport research and in also to increase the mobility and efficiency of the road transport system in India. Through its officers of Central Engineering Services (Roads) cadre it is responsible for the development of National Highways of the country. Road transport is a critical infrastructure for economic development of the country. It influences the pace, structure and pattern of development. In India, roads are used to transport over 60 percent of the total goods and 85 percent of the passenger traffic. Hence, development of this sector is of paramount importance for India and accounts for a significant part in the budget.
About Tender
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of Jowai Bypass with paved shoulder connecting nh40e at km 214.00 and nh44 at 58.210 including construction of three bridges total length 5.915 km in the state of Meghalaya on epc mode job no. 44e mg 2020 21 165
Tender Details
|Reference No.
|2022_MoRTH_701396_1
|Tendering Authority
|Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways
|Brief
corrigendum : construction of jowai bypass with paved shoulder connecting nh40e at km 214.00 and nh44 at 58.210 including construction of three bridges total length 5.915 km in the state of meghalaya on epc mode job no. 44e mg 2020 21 165
|Description
|construction of jowai bypass with paved shoulder connecting nh40e at km 214.00 and nh44 at 58.210 including construction of three bridges total length 5.915 km in the state of meghalaya on epc mode job no. 44e mg 2020 21 165 793001 : nh 40e44 open tender
|Pre-Qualification Criteria
|Please refer tender documents
|Website (Optional)
Click here to open website
Key Values
|Estimated Cost
|INR 82.24 CR.
|EMD
|INR 1.64 CR.
|Document Fee
|INR 10.00 Thousand
Key Dates
|Start Date of Document Collection
|18-07-2022
|Pre-Bid Meeting Date
|12-08-2022
|Last Date for Submission
|15-09-2022
|Opening Date
|16-09-2022
|* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
|Location 1
|Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Details
|Contact Person (Optional)
|Chief Engineer Nh PWD Road
|Contact Address
|O/O Chief Engineer NH PWD Roads
Official Documents
