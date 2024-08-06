MSPDCL Invites Tenders for Supply of Acsr Conductor (rabbit) - 2024_MSPDC_2447_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply of Acsr Conductor (rabbit) required for o and m works in Manipur and other online tender notices published by the Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited.

About MSPDCL

Erstwhile Electricity Department, Government of Manipur was unbundled into two state owned companies namely, Manipur State Power Company Ltd. (MSPCL), & Manipur State Power Distribution Company Ltd. (MSPDCL) with effect 1st February 2014 as per Manipur state Electricity Reforms Transfer Scheme 2013, as mandated in Electricity Act 2003.

Manipur State Power Company Ltd. (MSPCL) as a deemed transmission licensee for the State of Manipur will undertake the function of transmission of electricity and also discharge all functions of the State Transmission Utility (STU). Further, MSPCL will act as the Holding Company for the State Government’s investments in Power Sector and will undertake overall co-ordination & planning for the power sector in the State of Manipur, be the authorized representative of the State Government for development of hydroelectric power potential in the State of Manipur and perform such other functions as may be entrusted to it by State Government from time to time.

About Tender

Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Supply of Acsr Conductor (rabbit) required for o and m works in Manipur.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MSPDC_2447_1

Tendering Authority: Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited

Brief: Supply of Acsr Conductor (rabbit) required for o and m works in Manipur

Description: supply of acsr conductor (rabbit) required for o and m works in manipur 795001 : as per nit

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 98.27 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.97 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 5.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 26-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 16-08-2024

Opening Date: 19-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, MSPDCL

Contact Address: Secure Office Complex, 3rd Floor, North AOC, A.T. Line Imphal West - 795001

