MSPDCL Invites Tenders for Supply of Acsr Conductor (rabbit) - 2024_MSPDC_2447_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply of Acsr Conductor (rabbit) required for o and m works in Manipur and other online tender notices published by the Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Supply of Acsr Conductor (rabbit) required for o and m works in Manipur and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited.
Erstwhile Electricity Department, Government of Manipur was unbundled into two state owned companies namely, Manipur State Power Company Ltd. (MSPCL), & Manipur State Power Distribution Company Ltd. (MSPDCL) with effect 1st February 2014 as per Manipur state Electricity Reforms Transfer Scheme 2013, as mandated in Electricity Act 2003.
Manipur State Power Company Ltd. (MSPCL) as a deemed transmission licensee for the State of Manipur will undertake the function of transmission of electricity and also discharge all functions of the State Transmission Utility (STU). Further, MSPCL will act as the Holding Company for the State Government’s investments in Power Sector and will undertake overall co-ordination & planning for the power sector in the State of Manipur, be the authorized representative of the State Government for development of hydroelectric power potential in the State of Manipur and perform such other functions as may be entrusted to it by State Government from time to time.
Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Supply of Acsr Conductor (rabbit) required for o and m works in Manipur.
Reference No: 2024_MSPDC_2447_1
Tendering Authority: Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited
Brief: Supply of Acsr Conductor (rabbit) required for o and m works in Manipur
Description: supply of acsr conductor (rabbit) required for o and m works in manipur 795001 : as per nit
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 98.27 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.97 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 5.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 26-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 16-08-2024
Opening Date: 19-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India
Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, MSPDCL
Contact Address: Secure Office Complex, 3rd Floor, North AOC, A.T. Line Imphal West - 795001