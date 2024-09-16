MSRRDA Invites Tenders for Construction of Roads from Mrl15-Thamnapokpi to Ngangkhalawai via Khousabung - 2024_CESQC_136304_3

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Roads from Mrl15-Thamnapokpi to Ngangkhalawai via Khousabung and other online tender notices published by the Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency.

About MSRRDA

The Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency (MSRRDA) is part of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in the Government of Manipur.

About Tender

Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency requests a proposal for the tenders for the construction of roads including their maintenance for five years from the eligible special contractors of pwd - mrl15-thamnapokpi to ngangkhalawai via khousabung.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CESQC_136304_3

Tendering Authority: Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency

Brief: construction of roads including their maintenance for five years from the eligible special contractors of pwd - mrl15-thamnapokpi to ngangkhalawai via khousabung

Description: mn0188 795001 : as per tender document

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 3.09 CR.

EMD: INR 6.17 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 14-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-10-2024

Opening Date: 15-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer, RED/MSRRDA.

Contact Address: 4th Floor Secured Office Building, A.T. Line, North A.O.C. Imphal, Manipur.

