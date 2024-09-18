Municipal Corporation Invites Tender for Construction of Head Office of Guwahati Municipal Corporation - 2024_GMC_39008_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Head Office of Guwahati Municipal Corporation at Dispur and other online tender notices published by the Municipal Corporation.
Municipal Corporation requests a proposal for the tender for construction of head office of guwahati municipal corporation at dispur, part-b.
Reference No: 2024_GMC_39008_1
Tendering Authority: Municipal Corporation
Brief: construction of head office of guwahati municipal corporation at dispur, part-b
Description: construction of head office of guwahati municipal corporation at dispur, part-b 781006 : guwahati
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 64.10 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.28 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Contact: /
Start Date of Document Collection: 14-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 04-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 04-10-2024
Opening Date: 04-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): THE COMMISSIONER, GMC
Contact Address: OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER, GMC,GANESHGURI, GHY-06