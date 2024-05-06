NBCC Invites Tender for Civil, Electrical, Plumbing, Hvac, Fire Alarm, Firefighting Work - 2024_NBCC_755224_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Civil, Electrical, Plumbing, Hvac, Fire Alarm, Firefighting Work and other online tender notices published by the National Building Construction Corporation Limited.
NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India & Overseas, the Company is organized into three market focused segments : PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) & RE (Real Estate).
National Building Construction Corporation Limited for Civil, Electrical, Plumbing, Hvac, Fire Alarm, Firefighting Work.
Reference No: 2024_NBCC_755224_1
Tendering Authority: National Building Construction Corporation Limited
Brief: Civil, Electrical, Plumbing, Hvac, Fire Alarm, Firefighting, It And Av, Furniture, Signage And Horticulture Etc. - Interior Fitout Work In The Office Space Of Agriculture Insurance Company Of India Limited At Bhubneshwar And Guwahati
Description: interior fitout work in the office space of agriculture insurance company of india limited at bhubneshwar and guwahati 781007 : aicl bhubneswar and guwahati open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 4.59 CR.
EMD: INR 4.59 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 03-05-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 18-05-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-05-2024
Opening Date: 18-05-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Location 2: Bhubaneswar, Orissa, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): CEO, NBCC SERVICES LIMITED
Contact Address: OFFICE OF THE CEO, NBCC SERVICES LIMITED, GF, NBCC CENTRE, OKHLA PHASE 1 NEW DELHI 110020