NBCC Invites Tender for Civil, Electrical, Plumbing, Hvac, Fire Alarm, Firefighting Work - 2024_NBCC_755224_1

About NBCC

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India & Overseas, the Company is organized into three market focused segments : PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) & RE (Real Estate).

About Tender

National Building Construction Corporation Limited for Civil, Electrical, Plumbing, Hvac, Fire Alarm, Firefighting Work.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NBCC_755224_1

Tendering Authority: National Building Construction Corporation Limited

Brief: Civil, Electrical, Plumbing, Hvac, Fire Alarm, Firefighting, It And Av, Furniture, Signage And Horticulture Etc. - Interior Fitout Work In The Office Space Of Agriculture Insurance Company Of India Limited At Bhubneshwar And Guwahati

Description: interior fitout work in the office space of agriculture insurance company of india limited at bhubneshwar and guwahati 781007 : aicl bhubneswar and guwahati open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 4.59 CR.

EMD: INR 4.59 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-05-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 18-05-2024

Last Date for Submission: 18-05-2024

Opening Date: 18-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Location 2: Bhubaneswar, Orissa, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CEO, NBCC SERVICES LIMITED

Contact Address: OFFICE OF THE CEO, NBCC SERVICES LIMITED, GF, NBCC CENTRE, OKHLA PHASE 1 NEW DELHI 110020