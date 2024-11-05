NBCC Invites Tender for Construction of Phase-A Work at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Kamrup Metro, Assam - 2024_NBCC_776998_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Phase-A Work at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Kamrup Metro, Assam and other online tender notices published by the National Building Construction Corporation Limited.

About NBCC

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India & Overseas, the Company is organized into three market focused segments : PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) & RE (Real Estate).

About Tender

National Building Construction Corporation Limited for Construction of Phase-A Work at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Kamrup Metro, Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NBCC_776998_1

Tendering Authority: National Building Construction Corporation Limited

Brief: construction of phase-a work at jawahar navodaya vidyalaya at kamrup metro, assam

Description: construction of phase-a work at jawahar navodaya vidyalaya at kamrup metro, assam 781001 : kamrup metro, assam open tender national buildings construction corporation limited

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 51.78 CR.

EMD: INR 51.78 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.18 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 31-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 20-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 20-11-2024

Opening Date: 20-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CGM (CPG)

Contact Address: NBCC HO, New Delhi