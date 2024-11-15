NBCC Invites Tender for Construction of Phase-A Work at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Kamrup Metro, Assam - NBCC/CPG/JNV/KamrupMetro/2024/434

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Phase-A Work at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Kamrup Metro, Assam and other online tender notices published by the National Building Construction Corporation Limited.
NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India & Overseas, the Company is organized into three market focused segments : PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) & RE (Real Estate).
National Building Construction Corporation Limited for Construction of Phase-A Work at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Kamrup Metro, Assam.
Reference No: NBCC/CPG/JNV/KamrupMetro/2024/434
Tendering Authority: National Building Construction Corporation Limited
Brief: construction of phase-a work at jawahar navodaya vidyalaya at kamrup metro, assam
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 51.78 CR.
EMD: INR 51.78 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.18 Lacs
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 20-11-2024
Opening Date: 20-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India