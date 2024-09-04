NBCC invites tender for providing architectural and engineering consultancy services for three projects of OIL-NBCC/SBG/NER/CONSULTANCY/OIL/GUWAHATI/2024/08

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for providing architectural and engineering consultancy services for three projects of OIL and other online tender notices published by the National Building Construction Corporation Limited.

About NBCC

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India & Overseas, the Company is organized into three market focused segments : PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) & RE (Real Estate).

About Tender

National Building Construction Corporation Limited for providing architectural and engineering consultancy services for three projects of OIL.

Tender Details

Reference No: NBCC/SBG/NER/CONSULTANCY/OIL/ GUWAHATI/2024/08

Tendering Authority: National Building Construction Corporation Limited

Brief: providing architectural and engineering consultancy services for three projects of oil india ltd., viz. a) construction of 2 towers, g plus 6 residential storey building including all services and external development, b) construction of office building, c) construction of recreation centre with auditorium facility with state-of-the-art features at oil phq, guwahati.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.45 CR.

EMD: INR 1.45 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 17.70 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 18-09-2024

Opening Date: 18-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India