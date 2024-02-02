NEEPCO Invites Tender for Package-I Civil and Hydro-Mechanical Works in Arunachal Pradesh - 2023_NEEPC_176243_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Package-I Civil And Hydro-Mechanical Works in Arunachal Pradesh and other online tender notices published by the North East Electricity Power Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Package-I Civil And Hydro-Mechanical Works in Arunachal Pradesh and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the North East Electricity Power Corporation Limited

About NEEPCO

NEEPCO has been a trusted power generation company in the North Eastern region of India and beyond since 1976, working closely with the Ministry of Power and the north eastern states to act in their best interest in tapping the enormous power potential of the region and the country. We pride ourselves with: operating the largest Hydro Power Plant in N.E. Region of India being the only CPSU having Hydro and Thermal Power Stations in operation having exposure to construction & operation of Hydro projects in highly difficult and Geo-Technically sensitive terrain of N.E. Region.

About Tender

North East Electricity Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Package-I Civil And Hydro-Mechanical Works in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_NEEPC_176243_1

Tendering Authority: North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Package-I Civil And Hydro-Mechanical Works Of Diversion Tunnels Pertaining To Tato-Ii Hydro Electric Project (700 Mw), Arunachal Pradesh

Description: package-i civil and hydro-mechanical works of diversion tunnels pertaining to tato-ii hydro electric project (700 mw), arunachal pradesh 791001 : shi yomi district of arunachal pradesh open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Detail NIB No. 437 Dated 30-11-2023

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 142.73 CR.

EMD: INR 2.85 CR.

Document Fee: INR 23.60 Thousand

Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-12-2023

Last Date for Submission: 26-02-2024

Opening Date: 27-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): ED C and P

Contact Address: NEEPCCO Ltd., Shillong-793003