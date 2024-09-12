NFR Invites Tender for Fabrication, Supplying and Replacement of Existing Steel Bridge Girder - DCBL162024MLG

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Fabrication, Supplying and Replacement of Existing Steel Bridge Girder and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Fabrication, Supplying and Replacement of Existing Steel Bridge Girder.

Tender Details

Reference No: DCBL162024MLG

Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway

Brief: (a) fabrication, supplying and replacement of existing steel bridge girder of br. no. 510 span 3x18.3 m (rd) between station goe-rny; br. no. 442 span 4x12.2 m between station bngn-cpq in rny-bngn section under the jurisdiction of sse/br/bngn. (b) construction of new bridge (2x45.7m, owg) in lieu of existing bridge no. 26 between fkm-gkj section in apdj division (c) supplying of 8 nos. service girder under dy. ce/br-line/mlg

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 25.49 CR.

EMD: INR 14.25 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 30-09-2024

Opening Date: 30-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India