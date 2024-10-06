NHAI Invites Tender for Construction of Administrative Building at Toll Plaza (Km.1017.350 Near Galia) - 2024_NHAI_210264_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Administrative Building at Toll Plaza (Km.1017.350 Near Galia) and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Authority Of India.

About NHAI

National Highways Authority of India was set up by an act of the Parliament, NHAI Act, 1988 "An Act to provide for the constitution of an Authority for the development, maintenance and management of national highways and for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto". It has been entrusted with the National Highways Development Project, which along with other minor projects, has vested in it 50329 km of National Highways for development, maintenance, and management. Our objective is to ensure that all contract awards and procurement conform to the best industry practices with regard to transparency of the process, adoption of bid criteria to ensure healthy competition in the award of contracts, implementation of projects conform to best quality requirements, and the highway system is maintained to ensure best user comfort and convenience.

About Tender

National Highways Authority of India requests a proposal for the tenders for Construction of Administrative Building at Toll Plaza (Km.1017.350 Near Galia).

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHAI_210264_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Authority Of India

Brief: construction of administrative building at toll plaza (km.1017.350 near galia) and other works of kalijhar-patacharkuchi section from 1013.000 to km.1040.300 of nh-27 in the state of assam on epc mode

Description: construction of administrative building at toll plaza (km.1017.350 near galia) and other works of kalijhar-patacharkuchi section from 1013.000 to km.1040.300 of nh-27 in the state of assam on epc mode 110075 : nhai hq open tender national highways authority of india

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 4.21 CR.

EMD: INR 8.14 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 04-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 06-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 06-11-2024

Opening Date: 08-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): RAJIV NAYANAM

Contact Address: NHAI HQ NEW DELHI-110075