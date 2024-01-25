NHAI Invites Tenders for Maintenance of Lanka to Hathikali Section in Assam - 2023_NHAI_177233_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Maintenance of Lanka to Hathikali Section in Assam and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Authority Of India

About NHAI

National Highways Authority of India was set up by an act of the Parliament, NHAI Act, 1988 "An Act to provide for the constitution of an Authority for the development, maintenance and management of national highways and for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto". It has been entrusted with the National Highways Development Project, which along with other minor projects, has vested in it 50329 km of National Highways for development, maintenance, and management. Our objective is to ensure that all contract awards and procurement conform to the best industry practices with regard to transparency of the process, adoption of bid criteria to ensure healthy competition in the award of contracts, implementation of projects conform to best quality requirements, and the highway system is maintained to ensure best user comfort and convenience.

About Tender

National Highways Authority of India requests a proposal for the tenders for Maintenance of Lanka to Hathikali Section in Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_NHAI_177233_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Authority Of India

Brief: Corrigendum : Maintenance Of Lanka To Hathikali Sec Of Nh 54e From Km 22.000 To Km 83.400 (New Nh-27) In The State Of Assam On Performance Based Maintenance Contract (Pbmc)

Description: maintenance of lanka to hathikali sec of nh 54e from km 22.000 to km 83.400 (new nh-27) in the state of assam on performance based maintenance contract (pbmc) 110075 : nhai hq open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 93.91 CR.

EMD: INR 93.91 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 08-12-2023

Last Date for Submission: 01-02-2024

Opening Date: 02-02-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): AJAY KUMAR ARYA

Contact Address: NHAI HQ