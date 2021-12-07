NHD, Assam invites tenders for Construction of Boys Hostel- 2021_PWBNH_23572_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Boys Hostel and other online tender notices published by NHD, Assam.

About NHD

Assam The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. At the beginning it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) was bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department.

About Tender

National Highway Division Assam Invite Tenders for construction of boys hostel (100 bedded) at i.t.i. batpeta under msdp in barpeta district under nalbari building division. package no. msdp-hostel-1 (new site at mandia anchalic college campus (balance work) mandia, barpeta district, assam open tender

Tender Details

Reference No. 2021_PWBNH_23572_1 Tendering Authority National Highway Division Brief construction of boys hostel (100 bedded) at i.t.i. batpeta under msdp in barpeta district under nalbari building division. package no. msdp-hostel-1 (new site at mandia anchalic college campus (balance work ) Description construction of boys hostel (100 bedded) at i.t.i. batpeta under msdp in barpeta district under nalbari building division. package no. msdp-hostel-1 (new site at mandia anchalic college campus (balance work) mandia, barpeta district, assam open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents.

Key Value

Estimated Cost INR 65.63 Lacs EMD INR 1.31 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 04-12-2021 Last Date of Document Collection 24-12-2021 Pre-Bid Meeting Date 09-12-2021 Last Date for Submission 24-12-2021 Opening Date 27-12-2021

Site Location

Location 1 Barpeta Road, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) SE PWD Guwahati Bldg Circle I Fancy Bazar Ghy 1 Contact Address O/o the SE PWD Guwahati Bldg Circle I Fancy Bazar Ghy 1

