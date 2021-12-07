Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

NHD, Assam invites tenders for Construction of Boys Hostel- 2021_PWBNH_23572_1

National Highway Division invites tenders for Construction of Boys Hostel

NHD, Assam invites tenders for Construction of Boys Hostel- 2021_PWBNH_23572_1

Sentinel Digital Desk
By : Sentinel Digital Desk

Published :  7 Dec 2021 7:02 AM GMT

  | Updated :  2021-12-09T18:46:15+05:30

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Boys Hostel and other online tender notices published by NHD, Assam.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of Boys Hostel and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from NHD, Assam.

About NHD

Assam The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. At the beginning it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) was bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department.

About Tender

National Highway Division Assam Invite Tenders for construction of boys hostel (100 bedded) at i.t.i. batpeta under msdp in barpeta district under nalbari building division. package no. msdp-hostel-1 (new site at mandia anchalic college campus (balance work) mandia, barpeta district, assam open tender

Tender Details

Reference No.2021_PWBNH_23572_1
Tendering AuthorityNational Highway Division
Brief

construction of boys hostel (100 bedded) at i.t.i. batpeta under msdp in barpeta district under nalbari building division. package no. msdp-hostel-1 (new site at mandia anchalic college campus (balance work)

Descriptionconstruction of boys hostel (100 bedded) at i.t.i. batpeta under msdp in barpeta district under nalbari building division. package no. msdp-hostel-1 (new site at mandia anchalic college campus (balance work) mandia, barpeta district, assam open tender
Pre-Qualification CriteriaPlease refer Tender documents.

Key Value

Estimated CostINR 65.63 Lacs
EMDINR 1.31 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection04-12-2021
Last Date of Document Collection24-12-2021
Pre-Bid Meeting Date09-12-2021
Last Date for Submission24-12-2021
Opening Date27-12-2021

Site Location

Location 1Barpeta Road, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)SE PWD Guwahati Bldg Circle I Fancy Bazar Ghy 1
Contact AddressO/o the SE PWD Guwahati Bldg Circle I Fancy Bazar Ghy 1

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.
Categories: Tenders 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X