NHIDC Assam Invites Tender for Four Laning of Badarpur - Churaibari Section of Nh-37 And Nh-8 - 2023_NHIDC_786777_1

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Four Laning of Badarpur - Churaibari Section of Nh-37 And Nh-8.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_NHIDC_786777_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Four Laning Of Badarpur - Churaibari Section Of Nh-37 And Nh-8 From Design Chainage 38.600 (End Of Proposed Badarpur Bypass) To Km. 62.800 (Start Of Proposed Nilambazar Cheragi Bypass) In The State Of Assam (Package-Iv) On Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Description: nhidcl/assam /nh-37,08/sil-ch/pkg-iv/ 788001 : assam open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 612.49 CR.

EMD: INR 6.12 CR.

Document Fee: INR 82.60 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 21-12-2023

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 11-01-2024

Last Date for Submission: 05-02-2024

Opening Date: 06-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Saurav Deo

Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi