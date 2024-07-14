NHIDC Invites Tender for Annual Maintenance Work Of 1 From Km 96.254 Rishi Border To Km 101.554 - 2024_NHIDC_816103_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Annual Maintenance Work Of 1 From Km 96.254 Rishi Border To Km 101.554 and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Annual Maintenance Work Of 1 From Km 96.254 Rishi Border To Km 101.554.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_816103_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Annual Maintenance Work Of 1 From Km 96.254 Rishi Border To Km 101.554 Rhenock Charpatak Of Nh-717a, 2 From Km 0.000 Rhenock Charpatak To Km 15.300 Rongli Bazaar Of Nh717b Total Length Of 20.600 Km In The State Of Sikkim On Item Rate Basis For Fy 24

Description: nhidcl/pmurhenock/nh 717a 717b/maintenance/2024 737133 : sikkimopen tender national highways and infrastructure development corporation||corporate office-new delhi - nhidcl

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.79 CR.

EMD: INR 11.36 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 01-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 20-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 01-08-2024

Opening Date: 02-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Ashok Kumar Saha

Contact Address: NHIDCL RO-Gangtok