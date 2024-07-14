NHIDC Invites Tender for Annual Maintenance Work Of 1 From Km 96.254 Rishi Border To Km 101.554 - 2024_NHIDC_816103_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Annual Maintenance Work Of 1 From Km 96.254 Rishi Border To Km 101.554 and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Annual Maintenance Work Of 1 From Km 96.254 Rishi Border To Km 101.554.
Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_816103_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Annual Maintenance Work Of 1 From Km 96.254 Rishi Border To Km 101.554 Rhenock Charpatak Of Nh-717a, 2 From Km 0.000 Rhenock Charpatak To Km 15.300 Rongli Bazaar Of Nh717b Total Length Of 20.600 Km In The State Of Sikkim On Item Rate Basis For Fy 24
Description: nhidcl/pmurhenock/nh 717a 717b/maintenance/2024 737133 : sikkimopen tender national highways and infrastructure development corporation||corporate office-new delhi - nhidcl
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 3.79 CR.
EMD: INR 11.36 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 11-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 01-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 20-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 01-08-2024
Opening Date: 02-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Ashok Kumar Saha
Contact Address: NHIDCL RO-Gangtok