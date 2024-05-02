NHIDC Invites Tender for Balance Work For Widening / Improvement To 4 (Four) Lane With Paved Shoulder (Package-I) Of Srirampur - Dhubri Section - 2024_NHIDC_800720_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Balance Work For Widening / Improvement To 4 (Four) Lane With Paved Shoulder (Package-I) Of Srirampur - Dhubri Section and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Balance Work For Widening / Improvement To 4 (Four) Lane With Paved Shoulder (Package-I) Of Srirampur - Dhubri Section.
Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_800720_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Balance Work For Widening / Improvement To 4 (Four) Lane With Paved Shoulder (Package-I) Of Srirampur - Dhubri Section Of Nh-127bon Epc Mode In The State Of Assam
Description: nhidcl/ assam/s-d/p-1/2024 783301 : assam open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 378.45 CR.
EMDINR 3.78 CR.
Document Fee: INR 47.20 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 14-03-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 25-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 07-05-2024
Opening Date: 08-05-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Dhubri, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Saurav Deo
Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi
AttachmentPDF141959735.pdfPreview