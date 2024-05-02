NHIDC Invites Tender for Balance Work For Widening / Improvement To 4 (Four) Lane With Paved Shoulder (Package-I) Of Srirampur - Dhubri Section - 2024_NHIDC_800720_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Balance Work For Widening / Improvement To 4 (Four) Lane With Paved Shoulder (Package-I) Of Srirampur - Dhubri Section and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Balance Work For Widening / Improvement To 4 (Four) Lane With Paved Shoulder (Package-I) Of Srirampur - Dhubri Section.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_800720_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Balance Work For Widening / Improvement To 4 (Four) Lane With Paved Shoulder (Package-I) Of Srirampur - Dhubri Section Of Nh-127bon Epc Mode In The State Of Assam

Description: nhidcl/ assam/s-d/p-1/2024 783301 : assam open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 378.45 CR.

EMDINR 3.78 CR.

Document Fee: INR 47.20 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 14-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 25-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 07-05-2024

Opening Date: 08-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dhubri, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Saurav Deo

Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi

AttachmentPDF141959735.pdfPreview

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.