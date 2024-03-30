NHIDC Invites Tender for Balance Work Four Laning From Km. 132.375 To Km. 153.058 Total New Alignment Design Length 20.683 Of Daboka - Dimapur Section - 2024_NHIDC_801185_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Balance Work Four Laning From Km. 132.375 To Km. 153.058 Total New Alignment Design Length 20.683 Of Daboka - Dimapur Section and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Balance Work Four Laning From Km. 132.375 To Km. 153.058 Total New Alignment Design Length 20.683 Of Daboka - Dimapur Section.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_801185_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Balance Work Four Laning From Km. 132.375 To Km. 153.058 Total New Alignment Design Length 20.683 Of Daboka - Dimapur Section Dimapur Bypass On Nh-36 And 39 In The State Of Nagaland On Item Rate And Work Order Basis At The Risk And Cost Of Epc Cont

Description: balance work four laning from km. 132.375 to km. 153.058 797001 : ro- kohima open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 15.01 CR.

EMD: INR 31.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 13-04-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 01-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 13-04-2024

Opening Date: 15-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kohima, Nagaland, India

Location 2: Dimapur, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): ED (P)

Contact Address: Executive Director P, RO Kohima, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. PWD Rest House, PWD Colony, Kohima, Nagaland-797001