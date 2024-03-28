NHIDC Invites Tender for Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4-Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demow of Nh-37 Pkg-Iii Road Works - 2024_NHIDC_801213_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4-Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demow of Nh-37 Pkg-Iii Road Works and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4- Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demow.
Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_801213_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4-Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demowof Nh-37 Pkg-Iii Road Works From Km 514.800 To Km 534.800 (20.000 Km),Under Sardp- Ne , Under Epc Mode.
Description: nhidcl/assam /nh-37/j-d-iii/2024/ 785662 : aasam open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 52.48 CR.
EMD: INR 52.48 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-03-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 16-04-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 01-04-2024
Last Date for Submission: 16-04-2024
Opening Date: 17-04-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Not Classified, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Saurav Deo
Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi