NHIDC Invites Tender for Construction Of Major Bridge At Design Ch. 28.200 Of Hunli-Anini Road Nh 313 - 2024_NHIDC_800621_1

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Construction Of Major Bridge At Design Ch. 28.200 Of Hunli-Anini Road Nh 313.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_800621_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Construction Of Major Bridge At Design Ch. 28.200 Of Hunli-Anini Road Nh 313 In The State Of Arunachal Pradesh On Epc Mode Under Sardp (2nd Call)

Description: nhidcl/ar. pr / h-a/pkg-i/mjb/2024 791111 : arunachal pradesh open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 30.00 CR.

EMD: INR 30.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 15-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-04-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 02-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-04-2024

Opening Date: 01-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Surendra Yadav

Contact Address: HQ, NHIDCL New Delhi