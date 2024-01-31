NHIDC Invites Tender for Maintenance Repair of Existing Nh 44a in Tripura - 2023_NHIDC_786533_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Maintenance Repair of Existing Nh 44a in Tripura and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Maintenance Repair of Existing Nh 44a in Tripura.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_NHIDC_786533_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Maintenance Repair Of Existing Nh 44a From Chandipur Ch 75_5 Km To Kanchanpur Ch 86 Km (Total Length 9_5 Km) In The State Of Tripura In Fy 2023 24 On Percentage Basis Work Order Basis

Description: nhidcl/ro-agt/t/rr/2023-24/729 799001 : tripura open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 4.51 CR.

EMD: INR 9.03 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 21-12-2023

Last Date for Submission: 10-02-2024

Opening Date: 12-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kanchanpur, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): ED(P) RO Agartala NHIDCL

Contact Address: 3rd Floor UD Bhavan Shakuntala Road