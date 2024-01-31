NHIDC Invites Tender for Maintenance Repair of Existing Nh 44a in Tripura - 2023_NHIDC_786533_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Maintenance Repair of Existing Nh 44a in Tripura and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Maintenance Repair of Existing Nh 44a in Tripura.
Reference No: 2023_NHIDC_786533_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : Maintenance Repair Of Existing Nh 44a From Chandipur Ch 75_5 Km To Kanchanpur Ch 86 Km (Total Length 9_5 Km) In The State Of Tripura In Fy 2023 24 On Percentage Basis Work Order Basis
Description: nhidcl/ro-agt/t/rr/2023-24/729 799001 : tripura open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 4.51 CR.
EMD: INR 9.03 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand
/
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 21-12-2023
Last Date for Submission: 10-02-2024
Opening Date: 12-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Kanchanpur, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): ED(P) RO Agartala NHIDCL
Contact Address: 3rd Floor UD Bhavan Shakuntala Road