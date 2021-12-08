NHIDCL, Assam Invites Tenders For The Widening To 4 Lane With Paved Shoulder - 2021_NHIDC_641909_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Widening To 4 Lane With Paved Shoulder and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Assam

About NHIDCL

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for the tenders for the widening/improvement to 4 (four) lane with paved shoulder from km 606.300 of NH 37 to km 626.030 of NH-37 on existing lahoal - chabua bypass i.e. kandulibari grant gaon to Nalani hulla section (package 2) in the state of Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. 2021_NHIDC_641909_1 Tendering Authority National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Brief corrigendum: widening/improvement to 4 (four) lane with paved shoulder from km 606.300 of NH 37 to km 626.030 of NH-37 on existing lahoal - chabua bypass i.e. kandulibari grant gaon to Nalani hulla section (package 2) in the state of Assam Description nhidcl/assam/nh-37/ kanduli-nalanihulla/pkg-2/2021 assam open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer to Tender documents. Website (Optional) Click here to open the website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 147.20 CR. Document Fee INR 23.60 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 04-08-2021 Last Date of Document Collection 27-10-2021 Pre-Bid Meeting Date 26-08-2021 Last Date for Submission 28-12-2021 Opening Date 29-12-2021 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read the tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Not Classified, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) KC Bhatt Contact Address National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. PTI Building, 3rd Floor,4 Parliament Street, New Delhi

Official Documents

