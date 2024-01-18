NHIDCL Invites Tender for 4 (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section - 2024_NHIDC_790787_1
The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for for (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for for (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
About NHIDCL
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
About Tender
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for for (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_790787_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: 4 (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section Of Nh-37 From Design Chainage 0.000 (Near Isbt, Silchar Bypass) To Km. 15.970 (Kalinagar Pt I On Nh-37) In The State Of Assam On Ham Mode. Package -I (Length- 15.970 Km).
Description: nhidcl/assam/2023-2024/s-c-1 788044 : assam open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key values
Estimated Cost: INR 634.55 CR.
EMD: INR 6.35 CR.
Document Fee: INR 82.60 Thousand
/
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-01-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-02-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 01-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-02-2024
Opening Date: 16-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Saurav Deo
Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi