NHIDCL Invites Tender for 4 (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section - 2024_NHIDC_790787_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for for (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for for (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDCL

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for for (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_790787_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: 4 (Four) Laning And Greenfield Alignment Of Karimganj - Silchar Section Of Nh-37 From Design Chainage 0.000 (Near Isbt, Silchar Bypass) To Km. 15.970 (Kalinagar Pt I On Nh-37) In The State Of Assam On Ham Mode. Package -I (Length- 15.970 Km).

Description: nhidcl/assam/2023-2024/s-c-1 788044 : assam open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website