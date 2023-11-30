NHIDCL Invites Tender for Construction Four Laning in Mizoram - 2023_NHIDC_775294_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Four Laning in Mizoram and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Construction Four Laning in Mizoram and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

About NHIDCL

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Construction Four Laning in Mizoram.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_NHIDC_775294_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Construction Four Laning Of N. Kawnpui (N. Mualvum) - West Serawlg Section (Package-7) Of Nh-6 From Silchar - Vairengte - Sairang Road In The State Of Mizoram

Description: nhidcl/mizoram/ patsc/nh-6/vs(p-7)/2023-24 796001 : miaoram open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 495.44 CR.

EMD: INR 4.95 CR.

Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com