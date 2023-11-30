NHIDCL Invites Tender for Construction Four Laning in Mizoram - 2023_NHIDC_775294_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Four Laning in Mizoram and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Construction Four Laning in Mizoram.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2023_NHIDC_775294_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : Construction Four Laning Of N. Kawnpui (N. Mualvum) - West Serawlg Section (Package-7) Of Nh-6 From Silchar - Vairengte - Sairang Road In The State Of Mizoram
Description: nhidcl/mizoram/ patsc/nh-6/vs(p-7)/2023-24 796001 : miaoram open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Documents
Estimated Cost: INR 495.44 CR.
EMD: INR 4.95 CR.
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 09-10-2023
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 03-11-2023
Last Date for Submission: 06-02-2024
Opening Date: 07-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Not Classified, Mizoram, India
Contact Information: Contact Person (Optional) Mohammad Khalid
Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi