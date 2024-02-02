NHIDCL Invites Tender for Construction Four Laning of West Serawlg-Sairang Section - 2023_NHIDC_775302_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Four Laning Of West Serawlg-Sairang Section and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Construction Four Laning Of West Serawlg-Sairang Section.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_NHIDC_775302_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Construction Four Laning Of West Serawlg-Sairang Section (Package-8) Of Nh-6 From On Silchar - Vairengte - Sairang Road In The State Of Mizoram

Description: nhidcl/mizoram/patsc/ nh-6/vs(p-8)/2023-24 796001 : misoram open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 503.63 CR.

EMD: INR 5.04 CR.

Document Fee: INR 70.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-10-2023

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 03-11-2023

Last Date for Submission: 08-02-2024

Opening Date: 09-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India

Location 2: Not Classified, Mizoram, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Mohammad Khalid

Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi