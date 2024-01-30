NHIDCL Invites Tender for Construction of Intermediate Lane Road in Arunachal - 2024_NHIDC_788719_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the for Construction of Intermediate Lane Road in Arunachal and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for the tender for Construction of Intermediate Lane Road in Arunachal.
Tender Details
Reference No.2024_NHIDC_788719_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Construction Of Intermediate Lane Road With Hard Shoulder From Design Km 0.000 To Km 17.387 Total Length 17.387 Km Of Hunli Ithun Bridge Section On Nh 913 Frontier Highway
Description: nhidcl/ar.pr./fh/hunli ithun bridge/2024/233227 792110 : lower dibang valley open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 186.09 CR.
EMD: INR 1.86 CR.
Document Fee: INR 23.60 Thousand
/
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 04-01-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 20-02-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 30-01-2024
Last Date for Submission: 20-02-2024
Opening Date: 21-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Surendra Yadav
Contact Address: HQ, NHIDCL, Delhi