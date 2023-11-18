NHIDCL Invites Tender for Construction Of Twin Tube in Mizoram- 2023_NHIDC_775279_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Twin Tube in Mizoram and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Construction Of Twin Tube Uni-Directional Aizawl Bypass Tunnel Of 2.5 Km And Its Approaches Of 2.1 Km From Km 10.600 To Km 15.200 (Package-2) On Sairang - Phaibawk Section Of Nh-6 In The State Of Mizoram On Epc Mode
Reference No: 2023_NHIDC_775279_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : Construction Of Twin Tube Uni-Directional Aizawl Bypass Tunnel Of 2.5 Km And Its Approaches Of 2.1 Km From Km 10.600 To Km 15.200 (Package-2) On Sairang - Phaibawk Section Of Nh-6 In The State Of Mizoram On Epc Mode
Description: nhidcl/mizoram/ patsc/nh-6/aizawl bypass tunnel/ 796001 : mizoram open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 893.79 CR.
EMD: INR 8.94 CR.
Document Fee: INR 1.06 Lacs
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 09-10-2023
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 03-11-2023
Last Date for Submission: 01-02-2024
Opening Date: 02-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Not Classified, Mizoram, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Mohammad Khalid
Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi