NHIDCL Invites Tender for Construction Of Twin Tube in Mizoram- 2023_NHIDC_775279_1

About NHIDCL

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Construction Of Twin Tube Uni-Directional Aizawl Bypass Tunnel Of 2.5 Km And Its Approaches Of 2.1 Km From Km 10.600 To Km 15.200 (Package-2) On Sairang - Phaibawk Section Of Nh-6 In The State Of Mizoram On Epc Mode

Tender Details

Reference No: 2023_NHIDC_775279_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Construction Of Twin Tube Uni-Directional Aizawl Bypass Tunnel Of 2.5 Km And Its Approaches Of 2.1 Km From Km 10.600 To Km 15.200 (Package-2) On Sairang - Phaibawk Section Of Nh-6 In The State Of Mizoram On Epc Mode

Description: nhidcl/mizoram/ patsc/nh-6/aizawl bypass tunnel/ 796001 : mizoram open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 893.79 CR.

EMD: INR 8.94 CR.

Document Fee: INR 1.06 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-10-2023

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 03-11-2023

Last Date for Submission: 01-02-2024

Opening Date: 02-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Mizoram, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Mohammad Khalid

Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi