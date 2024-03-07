NHIDCL Invites Tender for Short Term Maintenance Contract of Peren - Dimapur Section on Nh-129a - NHIDCL/RO-Koh/STMC/Pkg-I/23-24

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Short Term Maintenance Contract of Peren - Dimapur Section on Nh-129a and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Short Term Maintenance Contract of Peren - Dimapur Section on Nh-129a and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Short Term Maintenance Contract of Peren - Dimapur Section on Nh-129a.

Tender Details

Reference No: NHIDCL/RO-Koh/STMC/Pkg-I/23-24

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Short Term Maintenance Contract Of Peren - Dimapur Section On Nh-129a From Existing Km 120.500 To Km 123.380 Design Km 120.320 To Km 123.200 Length 2.88 Km In The State Of Nagaland In Fy 2023- 24 Percentage Rate And Work Order Basis.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 04-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 16-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 16-03-2024

Opening Date: 18-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kohima, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): ED P

Contact Address: Executive Director P, RO Kohima, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. PWD Rest House, PWD Colony, Kohima, Nagaland-797001