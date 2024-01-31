NHM, Assam Invites Tender for Construction of Integrated Public Health Laboratory at Morigaon Civil Hospital - 2024_NHM_35729_6

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Integrated Public Health Laboratory at Morigaon Civil Hospital and other online tender notices published by the National Health Mission.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of Integrated Public Health Laboratory at Morigaon Civil Hospital and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Health Mission.

About NHM

The National Health Mission (NHM) was launched by the government of India in 2005 subsuming the National Rural Health Mission and National Urban Health Mission. It was further extended in March 2018, to continue until March 2020. It is headed by Mission Director and monitored by National Level Monitors appointed by the Government of India.Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and the recently launched National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). Main program components include Health System Strengthening (RMNCH+A) in rural and urban areas- Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health, and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases. NHM envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable and quality health care services that are accountable and responsive to the needs of the people.

About Tender

The National Health Mission (NHM) requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of Integrated Public Health Laboratory at Morigaon Civil Hospital.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHM_35729_6

Tendering Authority: National Health Mission

Brief: Construction Of Integrated Public Health Laboratory At Morigaon Civil Hospital In Morigaon District Under Pm Abhim For The Fy 2023 24 Under Nhm On Turnkey Basis

Description: construction of integrated public health laboratory at morigaon civil hospital in morigaon district under pm abhim for the fy 2023 24 under nhm on turnkey basis 783385 : morigaon open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.25 CR.

EMD: INR 2.50 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 3.00 Thousand

Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 07-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 07-02-2024

Opening Date: 08-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Morigaon, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): MD, NHM, ASSAM

Contact Address: O/O MD, NHM, ASSAM