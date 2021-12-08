NHM, Assam Invites Tenders For The Establishment Of 6 Bedded Prefab Ward - GEM/2021/B/1734092

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Establishment Of 6 Bedded Prefab Ward and other online tender notices published by the National Health Mission, Assam

About NHM

The National Health Mission envisages the attainment of universal access to equitable, affordable, and quality health care services in the State of Assam. A lot of efforts have been given to ensuring quality in services of health which is one of the important mandates under the National Health Mission. Another important aspect of NHM, Assam is the strengthening of community participation in the health service delivery system. Supportive supervision and monitoring system is an integral mandate of NHM, Assam. Generating demand by creating awareness is also given equal emphasis.

NHM gives a lot of emphasis to reaching the unreached, viz. the population living in char and tea garden areas well as the urban slum.

The ASHA program, considered to be the foundation of NHM, Assam is rendering laudable voluntary services covering all the villages and urban population.

About Tender

The National Health Mission requests a proposal for the tenders for the establishment of 6 bedded prefab ward at Dhubri district in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. GEM/2021/B/1734092 Tendering Authority National Health Mission Brief establishment of 6 bedded prefab ward at dhubri district. Website (Optional) Click here to open the website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 3.54 CR. EMD INR 7.08 Lacs

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission 20-12-2021 Opening Date 20-12-2021 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read the tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Dhubri, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Address Assam Health And Family Welfare Department Assam Office Of The National Health Mission Assam N/a

