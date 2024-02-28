NHM Invites Tender for Construction Of Bphu At Kazigaon Phc And Prabatjhora Model Hospital In Kokrajhar- 2024_NHM_36526_9

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Bphu At Kazigaon Phc And Prabatjhora Model Hospital In Kokrajhar and other online tender notices published by the National Health Mission
The National Health Mission envisages the attainment of universal access to equitable, affordable, and quality health care services in the State of Assam. A lot of efforts have been given to ensuring quality in services of health which is one of the important mandates under the National Health Mission. Another important aspect of NHM, Assam is the strengthening of community participation in the health service delivery system. Supportive supervision and monitoring system is an integral mandate of NHM, Assam. Generating demand by creating awareness is also given equal emphasis. NHM gives a lot of emphasis to reaching the unreached, viz. the population living in char and tea garden areas well as the urban slum. The ASHA program, considered to be the foundation of NHM, Assam is rendering laudable voluntary services covering all the villages and urban population.
National Health Mission requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction Of Bphu At Kazigaon Phc And Prabatjhora Model Hospital In Kokrajhar District Under Pm Abhim For The Fy 2024- 25 Under Nhm, Assam On Turnkey Basis Group No-13 (2 Nos. Of Scheme In Kokrajhar District)
Reference No.-2024_NHM_36526_9
Tendering Authority- National Health Mission
Brief- Construction Of Bphu At Kazigaon Phc And Prabatjhora Model Hospital In Kokrajhar District Under Pm Abhim For The Fy 2024- 25 Under Nhm, Assam On Turnkey Basis Group No-13 (2 Nos. Of Scheme In Kokrajhar District)
Description- construction of bphu at kazigaon phc and prabatjhora model hospital in kokrajhar district under pm abhim for the fy 2024- 25 under nhm, assam on turnkey basis group no-13 (2 nos. of scheme in kokrajhar district) 781005 : kokrajhar
Pre-Qualification Criteria- Please refer Tender documents.Website (Optional)
Estimated Cost- INR 1.00 CR.
EMD- INR 2.00 Lacs
Document Fee- INR 2.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection- 23-02-2024
Last Date for Submission- 04-03-2024
Opening Date- 05-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1- Kokrajhar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional)- O/o MD, NHM, Assam
Contact Address- MD, NHM, Assam