NHM Invites Tender for Construction Of Bphu At Mohkhuli Model Hospital And Dangori Chc In Tinsukia- 2024_NHM_36513_15

About NHM

The National Health Mission envisages the attainment of universal access to equitable, affordable, and quality health care services in the State of Assam. A lot of efforts have been given to ensuring quality in services of health which is one of the important mandates under the National Health Mission. Another important aspect of NHM, Assam is the strengthening of community participation in the health service delivery system. Supportive supervision and monitoring system is an integral mandate of NHM, Assam. Generating demand by creating awareness is also given equal emphasis. NHM gives a lot of emphasis to reaching the unreached, viz. the population living in char and tea garden areas well as the urban slum. The ASHA program, considered to be the foundation of NHM, Assam is rendering laudable voluntary services covering all the villages and urban population.

About Tender

National Health Mission requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction Of Bphu At Mohkhuli Model Hospital And Dangori Chc In Tinsukia District Under Pm Abhim For The Fy 2023-24 Under Nhm, Assam On Turnkey Basis Group No-21 (2 Nos. Of Scheme In Tinsukia District)

Tender Details

Reference No.-2024_NHM_36513_15

Tendering Authority- National Health Mission

Brief- Construction Of Bphu At Mohkhuli Model Hospital And Dangori Chc In Tinsukia District Under Pm Abhim For The Fy 2023-24 Under Nhm, Assam On Turnkey Basis Group No-21 (2 Nos. Of Scheme In Tinsukia District)

Description- construction of bphu at mohkhuli model hospital and dangori chc in tinsukia district under pm abhim for the fy 2023-24 under nhm, assam on turnkey basis group no-21 (2 nos. of scheme in tinsukia district) 781005 : tinsukia

Pre-Qualification Criteria- Please refer Tender documents.Website (Optional)

Click here to open website

Key values

Estimated Cost- INR 1.00 CR.

EMD- INR 2.00 Lacs

Document Fee- INR 2.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection- 23-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection- 04-03-2024

Last Date for Submission- 04-03-2024

Opening Date- 05-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1- Tinsukia, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)- O/o MD, NHM, Assam

Contact Address- MD, NHM, Assam

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.