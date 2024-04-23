NHPC Invites Tender for Drilling Of 02 Bore Wells And Installation Of Casing And Submersible Pumps Along With Connecting To Water Supply Tank Pipe Line - 2024_NHPC_798540_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Drilling Of 02 Bore Wells And Installation Of Casing And Submersible Pumps Along With Connecting To Water Supply Tank Pipe Line and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited
As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.
Reference No: 2024_NHPC_798540_1
Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : Drilling Of 02 Bore Wells And Installation Of Casing And Submersible Pumps Along With Connecting To Water Supply Tank Pipe Line At Balutar Colony Right Bank Teesta V Power Station
Description: drilling of 02 bore wells and installation of casing and submersible pumps along with connecting to water supply tank pipe line at balutar colony right bank teesta v power station 737134 : teesta v power station balutar singtam open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 40.95 Lacs
EMD: INR 82.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 590.00
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 02-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 27-04-2024
Opening Date: 02-05-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): DGM Elect
Contact Address: Contract Division Teesta V Power Station Balutar Singtam Distt East Sikkim 737134