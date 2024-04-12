NHPC Invites Tender for Protection Work For Strengthening Basement Footing Of Lattice Pole Structures Of Nhpc 11kv Balutar - 2024_NHPC_803386_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Protection Work For Strengthening Basement Footing Of Lattice Pole Structures Of Nhpc and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited



The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Protection Work For Strengthening Basement Footing Of Lattice Pole Structures Of Nhpc 11kv Balutar and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

About NHPCL

As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender



National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Protection Work For Strengthening Basement Footing Of Lattice Pole Structures Of Nhpc 11kv Balutar.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHPC_803386_1

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: Protection Work For Strengthening Basement Footing Of Lattice Pole Structures Of Nhpc 11kv Balutar Dikchu Transmission Line Of Teesta V Power Station

Description: protection work for strengthening basement footing of lattice pole structures of nhpc 11kv balutar dikchu transmission line of teesta v power station 737134 : teesta v dam site samdongopen tendernhpc limited||teesta-v power station-nhpc

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 11.16 Lacs

EMD: INR 22.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 590.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-04-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-04-2024

Opening Date: 06-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Singtam, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM Elect

Contact Address: Contract Division Teesta V Power Station Balutar Singtam Distt East Sikkim 737134