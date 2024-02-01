NHPC Invites Tender for Rate Contract of Medicines For 2 Years for Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim - 2024_NHPC_792668_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Rate Contract of Medicines For 2 Years for Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited



About NHPCL



As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power.



NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender



National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Rate Contract of Medicines For 2 Years for Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim.



Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHPC_792668_1

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: Rate Contract Of Medicines For 2 Years For Teesta-V Power Station

Description: rate contract of medicines for 2 years for teesta-v power station 737134 : teesta-v ps, balutar, singtam, east sikkim open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 50.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 590.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 30-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-02-2024

Opening Date: 17-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Singtam, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM (E)-Procurement Division

Contact Address: Procurement Division, Teesta-V PS, Balutar