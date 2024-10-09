NHPC Invites Tender for Repair of Stilling Basin Along with Submerged Part of Spillway Glacis at Dam of Rangit Power Station - 2024_NHPC_829591_1

Tenders

About NHPCL
As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Stilling Basin Along with Submerged Part of Spillway Glacis at Dam of Rangit Power Station.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHPC_829591_1

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: repair of stilling basin along with submerged part of spillway glacis at dam of rangit power station

Description: repair of stilling basin along with submerged part of spillway glacis at dam of rangit power station 737111 : rangit power stationopen tender nhpc limited||rangit power station-nhpc

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 5.54 CR.    

EMD: INR 11.07 Lacs    

Document Fee: INR 1.77 Thousand    

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 22-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 22-10-2024

Opening Date: 30-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Gr Sr Manager PnC, Rangit Power Station

Contact Address: O/o Gr. Sr Manager PnC, Rangit Power Station

